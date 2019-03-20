Kejriwal not to celebrate Holi in respect of CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not celebrate Holi on Thursday as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy of the paramilitary force going to Srinagar from Jammu, on February 14."Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal will not celebrate the Holi festival tomorrow as a mark of respect to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack" the AAP posted on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.The CRPF will also not be celebrating the festival of colours this year officially in solidarity with the families of the troopers killed in the suicide attack in south Kashmir. PTI UZM UZM ANBANB