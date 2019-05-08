Kejriwal poses three questions to Modi in his rally

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday posed three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including why Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan is "endorsing" him, and said he should answer them during his rally at Ramlila Maidan here. "Why didn't the BJP pass an ordinance and stop the sealing? In 2014, Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why didn't the BJP grant full statehood? Why Imran Khan is endorsing Narendra Modi?" Kejriwal asked the prime minister while speaking to reporters. He again accused the BJP of orchestrating an attack on him during a roadshow and asked which country's prime minister gets a chief minister attacked. Kejriwal was slapped allegedly by a disgruntled AAP supporter during a roadshow in Moti Nagar on Saturday. The AAP, however, claims that the BJP is behind the attack. The BJP has rubbished the claim as Kejriwal's "propaganda". Modi will address an election rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Wednesday. BJP's Delhi unit has planned to organise at least two public meetings to seek support for its all seven candidates in the national capital. Delhi goes to poll this Sunday and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. PTI UZM UZM CKCK