Kejriwal remembers Nirbhaya, pledges strong struggle for women safety

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday remembered Nirbhaya, who was gang-raped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi and later died in hospital, and pledged to ensure a strong struggle for women safety "despite all hurdles". "Six years ago on this day one of the most brutal and worst crime was committed in the history of Delhi. "Only way to keep the brave Nirbhaya alive in our minds is to ensure a strong struggle for women safety despite all hurdles in our way," Kejriwal said on Twitter. The 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi six year ago, and later died in hospital. The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless.