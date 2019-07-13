Kejriwal says no blame game on Metro Ph-IV delay, seeks Centre's cooperation

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday sought the Centre's cooperation in completing the Metro Phase-IV and expressed hope that the Union government will soon approve the project's three corridors it did not do earlier.The Union Cabinet had in March approved three of the six corridors proposed by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government. The work on the project could not begin due to the differences. However, the Supreme Court Friday ordered commencement of construction works, after the AAP government said it has agreed to give a go-ahead to the project.Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday, "I hope that the Centre will soon approve the rest three corridors. People want the construction work on Phase-IV to start at the earliest." "The work is stuck for several years. We should not get into who was at fault and when. Rather all should come together to complete it as soon as possible. This is what is in public interest," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.The three corridors approved by the Union Cabinet are Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km).The three corridors not approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.The AAP dispensation had objected to the Centre's decision, alleging that the Union government made some "unilateral changes" in the project, without communicating any reasons.On Friday, the apex court was informed by senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in pollution matter, that the Delhi government has agreed to give the go-ahead to the phase-IV.The counsel appearing for the Delhi government said, however, that issues regarding sharing of land cost and taxes still remain to be addressed. PTI BUN SLB TIRTIR