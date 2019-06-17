Kejriwal seeks action against cops for thrashing driver

(Eds: Adds quotes) /R New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal take strict action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted a driver in Delhi. Kejriwal, who met the family of the man, said the Delhi police's "brutality" in Mukherjee Nagar area on Sunday was highly condemnable and unjustified. "I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters," the chief minister tweeted. Talking to reporters later, Kejriwal said: "I appeal to the home minister and the LG to take strict action against the guilty so that no citizen is treated like this in the future." A police officer was injured on Sunday when he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver after an accident between their vehicles. In one of the purported videos that have gone viral one social media, the man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons in another. "Incidents of crime have increased in Delhi. The home minister and the LG need to act strictly. It was an unfortunate incident. I hope that the guilty police personnel will be punished severely," Kejriwal said. According to the police, three personnel have been suspended for their "unprofessional conduct" in handling the matter and legal action would be taken on the basis of an inquiry, which would be conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya and two other senior officers. According to a senior officer, the accident between a 'Gramin Sewa' tempo and the police vehicle led to an argument between them that soon turned violent. The tempo driver allegedly attacked the police personnel with a sword and also drove dangerously, the officer said. The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban. PTI BUN AMP GVSHMB