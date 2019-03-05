Kejriwal seeks support of women voters in LS polls on issue of Delhi's full statehood

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday sought support of women voters in the Lok Sabha election on the issue of full statehood for the national capital.In an audio message, Kejriwal said police will be under the control of elected chief minister if Delhi becomes a full state and then the force will have to listen."Like we have improved the government schools and hospitals, I am telling you when Delhi will be a full state, the law and order of the city will be such that even if you step out of your home at 11 pm in the night, nobody will even dare to look at you," he said.In the past, the BJP and the Congress said they would provide full statehood for Delhi, but they "deceived" the people of the city, Kejriwal alleged."The Aam Aadmi Party is your own party, please vote for the AAP this time. This time we will ensure that Delhi becomes a full state so that you feel safe, secure and truly independent here," he said.In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling AAP is planning to start a door-to-door campaign from March 10 for full statehood for Delhi.It has already constituted 1,000 teams for the door-to-door campaign and make people aware of the statehood issue, they said.Kejriwal had also decided to sit on indefinite hunger strike from March 1, demanding statehood for Delhi, but later postponed it in view of the sensitive Indo-Pak situation. PTI BUN KJ