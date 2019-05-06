Kejriwal, Sisodia get poll panel's notices after BJP complains of violations

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi poll panel issued notices on Monday to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on two separate matters following complaints against them for violating the Model Code of Conduct.BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Kejriwal of "intentionally insulting" his profession and the Poorvanchali community on Saturday.The CEO office had also received a complaint against Sisodia from BJP's Girish Sachdeva, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party was issuing letters, asking voters to vote for the party by highlighting the achievements of the government, which was a violation of the poll code.Following the complaints, the Delhi poll panel issued the notices, seeking Kejriwal and Sisodia's reply by Tuesday noon, officials said.An official of the poll body said they have asked Sisodia whether such letters have been issued.At a public meeting in support of AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey last week, Kejriwal had said, "Manoj Tiwari dances really well. Pandey does not know how to dance. Pandey knows how to work. Vote for the person who works and not the one who is a dancer. The dancer won't be of any use to you."In the complaint, Tiwari, an actor-singer and also the BJP's North East Delhi nominee, had said, "My profession is not immoral and illegal and that people of our country feel proud that being a professional, I am serving the masses and representing Poorvanchali people living in Delhi." PTI SLB SLB SOMSOM