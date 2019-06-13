Kejriwal, Sisodia make surprise visit to under construction campus of IP University

Specials
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia Thursday made a surprise visit to an under construction campus of the IP University in East Delhi.The campus is being built on an 18-acre land. According to the varsity, the campus will have two colleges, one for design and another for architecture. It will cater to 2,000 students in every batch. The state-of-the-art building would be ready in a few months and it will start its educational operation from the 2020 academic session. The campus will have hostels for both boys and girls, the varsity said. PTI SLB DPBDPBDPB
