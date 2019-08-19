Kejriwal, Sisodia review progress of Signature Bridge

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday reviewed the progress of Signature Bridge, according to a statement. The Viewing Gallery, which is being constructed on the bridge at a height of 165 metres, is likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of next month, it said. In November last year, the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna river had been thrown open for public, making the travel time faster between north and northeast Delhi. The government has planned to develop the bridge as a tourist destination. "The Viewing Gallery is likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of September...the gallery will be the end of Phase 1 of the Signature Bridge project," it stated. In Phase 2 of the project, the bridge will be developed as an international tourist destination. Biodiversity parks, amphitheatres, markets, river-fronts, and other such developments will be constructed on both banks of the Yamuna. The Signature Bridge will be developed as the pride and lifeline of the city's tourism sector, it stated. "The chief minister instructed officials to ensure that commuters using the bridge face no inconvenience in both phases 1 and 2 of the project. "He has directed the tourism department to beautify the access points to the Viewing Gallery, and provide adequate facilities for visitors like toilets, parking lots, etc," it added. PTI BUN BUN SMNSMN