Kejriwal, Sisodia trying to implicate me in criminal cases: Delhi BJP MLA

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta Sunday lodged a police complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to falsely implicate him in criminal cases.The Rohini MLA's claim comes a day after Kejriwal had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get him assassinated by his own personal security officer (PSO), the way former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed."Kejriwal and Sisodia are hatching a larger conspiracy against me to falsely implicate me in criminal cases," Gupta said in his complaint submitted at Parliament Street Police Station here."They can go to any extent to gain sympathy and implicate anyone for their political dividends and the same is known to all," he added.The BJP legislator also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had "scripted" the May 4 attack on him during a road show in Delhi's Moti Nagar."In the recent past, in order to yield political gains, Kejriwal scripted the 'slap-gate' during his road show and blamed the BJP for it," he said."Subsequently, it was revealed that Kejriwal himself demanded the liaison officer that the security of his vehicle should be removed because in the presence of security personals, his script will be thwarted," Gupta alleged.According to Delhi Police, they have received the complaint and will take required action accordingly. PTI GJS AMP RHL