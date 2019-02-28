Kejriwal speaking Pakistan's language: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi BJP hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, accusing him of speaking the language of Pakistan over the prevailing tension between India and the neighbouring country.The sharp attack on Kejriwal came after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being busy with strengthening the saffron party's booth-level organisation at a time when the country was worried about an air force pilot being in the custody of Pakistan."Kejriwal is speaking the language of Pakistan. He will be given a befitting reply by people for degrading the sacrifice of soldiers," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.Speaking in the Assembly, Kejriwal had said, "I received many phone calls. People are saying the prime minister should think about the release of the air force pilot, instead of strengthening his booths."He also slammed the saffron party, saying, "The BJP is counting corpses, shame on such a party," referring to the killing of the 40 CRPF personnel in the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.The prime minister interacted with thousands of BJP workers through video-conferencing as part of the ruling party's "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" campaign on Thursday.Tiwari accused Kejriwal of playing politics at a time when the entire country stood with the armed forces."Kejriwal is speaking the language of Pakistan and trying to humiliate the country. He is showing his mindset and behaving like an ISI agent. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to him for politicising the sacrifice of our soldiers," the BJP leader said in a statement.Modi had said this was a new India which would neither stop nor bow down and it was the BJP's pledge to bring him back as the prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he added. PTI VIT RC