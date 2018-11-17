Kejriwal stopped from visiting govt dispensary; hits out at Khattar

Panipat (Hary), Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said he was stopped by BJP activists from visiting a state-run dispensary at Karnal, and accused his counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar of "insulting" people of Haryana."On an invitation of villagers of Bal Pabhana in Karnal district, I had come to visit a dispensary. But the Haryana Police told me that the workers of BJP have blocked all the ways leading to the dispensary," Kejriwal told reporters here. "The sub divisional magistrate said they were helpless in removing them (workers) and I should return. It is saddening to note that the administration in Haryana is helpless before BJP workers," he said. The AAP leader said by stopping him, the Khattar government had "insulted not him, but the people of Haryana". Kejriwal was stopped at the Panipat toll plaza by police and requested not to proceed towards his destination. The Delhi chief minister had recently written to Khattar, expressing his wish to inspect some government dispensaries of Haryana. He had also invited his counterpart to visit the 'mohalla clinics' set up by the AAP dispensation to check the "ground reality" of health institutions in the national capital. Lambasting the Khattar dispensation, Kejriwal said, "The Haryana chief minister is well aware that the condition of hospitals and schools in Delhi is far better than that in Haryana". "It has been just three years of AAP government in Delhi, but we have completely changed the condition of hospitals and schools, which has not only been acknowledged in the country but also in the world," he said.It has been four years of Khattar government in Haryana, and the condition of schools and hospitals is pitiable, the AAP leader said. He alleged only AAP workers were stopped from raising the issues concerning farmers and infrastructure, but the same was not done with opposition INLD and Congress."With this incident, the countdown of Khattar government has begun. Khattar is scared, his days are numbered," Kejriwal said.He claimed Khattar never spoke against the INLD and Congress as "there seems to be a setting between them to run the government turn by turn for five years". "The posters of INLD, Congress are not torn off, but AAP's hoardings are being removed by the administration at the behest of Khattar," he said.Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Kejriwal said the Congress was suffering from infighting, whereas the INLD was facing family feud."These parties have no time to raise the issues of public interest," he said.The AAP supremo later recorded a video message for the villagers of Bal Pabhana."I have improved the condition of schools and hospitals in Delhi and I am fighting for the same in Haryana. I wanted to meet you, but Khattar did not allow it by blocking ways...I shall continue to visit Haryana," he said. PTI VSD CHS SRY