Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders to discuss strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with leaders of the Delhi unit Tuesday, after the results of polls to the five state assemblies are declared, to discuss the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convener Gopal Rai Monday said the party would also finalise the second phase of its campaign to reach out to voters in Delhi.He said all Delhi ministers, party in-charges for Lok Sabha seats, councillors and district presidents would attend the meeting to be held at the CM's residence.Counting of votes for the five state assemblies Madhya Pradesh, Chattishgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to begin at 8 am on Tuesday."After results of five state assembly elections, the AAP will hold a Delhi-level meeting with its several leaders, including cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha in-charges, councillors and MLAs on Tuesday," Rai told reporters."An overall strategy such as finalisation of Lok Sabha candidates, formula for party's second-phase campaign will be discussed," he added.The party has named its in-charges for all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. In-charge for the west Delhi seat, Rajpal Solanki, has, however, stepped down.The in-charges are likely to be official candidates of the party.In the 2014 general elections, the AAP had fielded candidates on all seven seats in Delhi but none of them could secure a win.Earlier this month, Rai had said that the AAP is "single-handedly capable" of defeating the BJP in Delhi, dismissing any chance of a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in the national capital.In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP had secured around 54.34 per cent vote share, while the BJP and the Congress had 32.19 per cent and 9.65 per cent votes, respectively. PTI BUN IJT