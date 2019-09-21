Kejriwal to host dinner for three top-ranked schools of Delhi govt on Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday host a dinner in honour of teachers, principals and other staff of three Delhi government schools ranked among the top 10 government schools of the country, an official said.The official said on Saturday that along with Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, senior officials of the Education Department will also attend the dinner at the chief minister's official residence.According to India School Ranking 2019 prepared by Education World, India's most comprehensive portal for educators, teachers and parents, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka is ranked the best in the country for the second consecutive year.The other two - RPVV Lajpat Nagar, has jumped one position and is now ranked at fifth while RPVV Rohini gets into top group with seventh rank. PTI BUN NIT KJ