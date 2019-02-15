Kejriwal to pay tributes to slain CRPF personnel at Palam airport

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will pay tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam airport where their mortal remains were brought from Srinagar."On my way to airport to pay respects to martyrs..." Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal extended full support to the central government and armed forces for taking appropriate action they deemed fit in response to the terror attack. At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.PTI VIT BUN DPB