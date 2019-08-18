Kejriwal visits ailing Jaitley at AIIMS

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited ailing former finance minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS here. "Visited Sh Arun Jaitley ji. I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery," Kejriwal posted on Twitter. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9. He has been put on life support system and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition, according to sources. Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, also visited the site at the hospital where a fire broke out on Saturday. "Visited AIIMS where fire incident took place yesterday. Fortunately, no life lost due to swift action taken by AIIMS authorities. Delhi Fire Service personnel worked hard to bring fire under control. Investigations going on to ascertain reasons of fire," he said on the microblogging site. A major fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS on Saturday, destroying samples and medical reports. As a safety measure, some patients were also evacuated, officials said. PTI SLB AQS