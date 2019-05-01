Kejriwal yet to respond to EC notice for asking voters to take money from BJP, Cong

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has issued a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that the AAP was distributing pamphlets in slum areas asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote for his party, officials said. Kejriwal was supposed to reply by 5 pm on Wednesday but is yet to respond to it, they said. A complaint was filed with the Delhi poll body by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on April 29. He alleged that pamphlets were being distributed in jhuggi colonies of Delhi asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote only for 'jhadu' (AAP's poll symbol). Gupta alleged Kejriwal was misleading people and polluting their mind by stating that if they vote for BJP their jhuggis (slum dwellings) will no longer be safe. "This is a clear case where CM Kejriwal is openly supporting bribes to influence the voters to vote which is a clear case of violation of Model Code of Conduct for election," Gupta said. In cases where the reply is not received in time, a reminder is served and the party is given one more day's time to tender their reply, officials said. PTI SLB SLB SMNSMN