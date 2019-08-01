Kejriwal's announcement of subsidy on power bills 'poll stunt': Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Thursday termed as "poll stunt" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't have to pay power bills.The decision of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are due early next year.Tiwari said he welcomes the move, but it is aimed at political gains in the run up to the Delhi polls."Kejriwal is announcing freebies in view of the assembly elections," he said in a press conference.The Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity and an almost 50 per cent subsidy to people consuming 201 to 400 units, Kejriwal told reporters earlier in the day. The decision is effective from Thursday. PTI VIT ANBANBANB