Kellton Tech acquires PlanetPro

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Hyderabad-based IT and digital transformation solutions company, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. today announced the acquisition of US-headquartered PlanetPro, which provides Salesforce.com, analytics, and custom programme services to enterprise clients. PlanetPro also has offices in Canada, Singapore, India and a strong business presence across Asia, Kellton Tech said in a statement. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. PlanetPro specialises in improving sales and marketing performance of businesses by delivering actionable insights through analytics and leveraging the power of Salesforce.com and its ecosystem of applications. It also delivers bespoke programmes designed to improve sales and marketing effectiveness, the statement said. The acquisition enables Kellton Tech to expand its Asia Pacific footprint with PlanetPros experience in servicing industry leaders in the region, it said. "This augments Kellton Techs digital transformation capabilities for larger Asian engagements and provides a gateway to increase market share. In addition, the analytics services provided by PlanetPro will further strengthen Kellton Techs coverage of analytics offerings across functional domains and technology platforms," it was stated. Founder and Chairman of Kellton Tech, Niranjan Chintam said, "PlanetPro has experience providing long-term programs to large enterprise clients with a track record of delivering excellent customer service over an extended period of time." "These strengths will help Kellton Tech penetrate enterprise accounts and deliver analytics services," he said. Founder and CEO of PlanetPro, Ravi Thota said, "I see great opportunity to combine complementary skill sets and market presence as we expand our suite of services to our combined client base." PTI RS ROH