Kelly Clarkson to return as host for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Los Angeles, Mar 1 (PTI) Kelly Clarkson has announced that she will once again emcee the Billboard Music Awards.The 36-year-old singer took to Twitter to share the news about her return as the host. She had previously emceed the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony."I had so much fun hosting the @BBMAs last year, I'm doing it again! This year, we're going to turn it up a notch," she wrote on the microblogging site.Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles worldwide. She has placed 10 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.The three hour event will once again air on NBC in the US on May 1. The 2019 edition will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. PTI RB RBRB