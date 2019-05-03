Kelly Clarkson underwent appendix surgery hours after hosting Billboard Music Awards

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Singer Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she underwent a surgery to get her appendix removed, hours after she hosted 2019 Billboard Music Awards.The 37-year-old shared the news of Twitter, saying that she flew back home soon after the show wrapped as she started experiencing pain.She said she underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday and is now "feeling awesome"."Not going to lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain. But thanks to all the amazing people @Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, and feeling awesome now," Clarkson wrote on the microblogging site."Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn" she added.According to Entertainment Tonight, the surgery did not appear to be an emergency procedure, as Clarkson had been experiencing intense appendicitis pain since past one week. PTI RB SHDSHD