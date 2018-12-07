Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B and Lady Gaga lead Grammys nominations

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Post Malone and Cardi B leading the list with maximum nods. 2018's Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara, Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Janelle Monae and Mendes announced nominations in select categories on "CBS This Morning".The full list was shortly uploaded on Grammy.com. The announcement was pushed back from December 5 due to President George H W Bush's funeral. Lamar topped the list with eight nods, followed by Drake (seven), Boi-1da (six), Carlile (six), Cardi B (five) and Childish Gambino (five).Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.Lady Gaga has received five nominations. This is also the first year in which the Recording Academy has expanded its General Field (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) to eight nominees each, meaning that the competition is fiercer. The period of eligibility this time ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018."Reflection, reevaluation, and implementation have been the driving forces at the Recording Academy over the past year. "From convening our Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion and launching our new community-driven membership model, to increasing the number of nominees in the General Field, and to playing a leadership role in the successful passage of the landmark Music Modernization Act, the Recording Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to music creators across all facets of our industry," Neil Portnow, the Recording Academys president and CEO said in a statement. Recording Academy members will be voting through January 2019. PTI SHDSHD