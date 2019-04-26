Kendrick Lamar turned down Mark Ronson collaboration

London, Apr 26 (PTI) Mark Ronson has revealed he was turned down for a collaboration by Grammy-winning singer Kendrick Lamar.The 43-year-old music producer, however, said he did not take the snub ''personally''. ''A lot of people. But I never really take it personally because I know how bad I am at texting people back ... I don't really want to call anybody out ... Kendrick Lamar ... they are just people I am such a fan of. I love finding the next new people as well," Ronson said during an appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show".He revealed he even goes to extreme lengths to win over the people he wants to make music with.''He seemed like he'd be the kind of person into a handwritten letter, he might appreciate the thought. So I did I found this black nice paper and wrote in this gold pen, he probably thought I was going to ask him out, I just wanted him on a track," he said. PTI SHDSHD