Kendriya Vidyalaya employees contribute one day's salary for Kerala flood relied

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The employees of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have contributed their one day's salary for Kerala flood relief amounting to Rs 5.49 crores.Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday handed over the cheque to Resident Commissioner of Kerala."The Ministry of HRD had appealed to all officers and staff of the Ministry of HRD as well as of the organisation under its control to contribute one day's salary as relief to the flood affected people of Kerala. "The officers and staff of KVS have expressed solidarity with the flood affected people of Kerala and contributed generously an amount of Rs 5.94 crore," Javadekar told reporters.The amount has been contributed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to the chief minister's relief fund. PTI GJS KJ