Kenneth Branagh's 'All Is True' to open Palm Springs International Film Festival

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Kenneth Branagh's next directorial "All is True" will be the opening film at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival.The announcement was made by the festival organisers in a statement.The film, which features Branagh, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen in the lead, is about classic playwright William Shakespeare in the last act of his life. The story follows Shapespeare who returns to his home in Stratford-upon-Avon and there he encounter old ghosts, old loves, and his resentful family. The organisers also announced that Bruce Beresford's "Ladies in Black" will be the closing film at the festival.A total of 223 films from 78 countries will screened during the festival. 48 features will have their world premiere at the film extravaganza. The 30th edition of the film festival will run from January 3 to 14, 2019. PTI RBRB