Kenya Barris locks first Netflix series, will star opposite Rashida Jones

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) American writer-producer Kenya Barris has set his first Netflix series, in which he will serve as the scribe and will also star opposite Rashida Jones.The single-camera comedy is titled "Black Excellence", reported Deadline.It will be inspired by Barris' "irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest" approach to parenting, relationships, race and culture. Barris' production company, Khalabo Ink Society, will produce. He will also serve as executive producer alongside Jones and Hale Rothstein.