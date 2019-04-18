Ker CEO recommends EC action against BJP leader for anti-Islam remarks

Kochi, Apr 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Electoral Officer has recommended "appropriate action" against BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai for allegedly making anti-Islam remarks during an election campaign meeting in Attingal Lok Sabha constituency on April 14.In his report to the Election Commission, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said Pillai made the remarks while countering the comments of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the number of people killed during the Balakot air strike."Our Rahul Gandhi, Yechury, Pinarayi and all are saying that, after getting there... the dead bodies... which caste, which religion... if they are Islam then there will be a few signs... if only you remove the dresses only then it can be found out... so after doing all that, we should come back is what they say," Pillai had said, according to Meena's report to the poll body. Pillai made these remarks during the poll campaignmeeting organised for BJP candidate Sobha Surendran.The CEO, in his report dated April 16, said no permission was taken for the BJP meeting and a complaint has been registered in the Attingal police station in Thiruvananthapuram district."It appears prima facie a case of violation of Section 123(3A) and Section 125 of the Representations of People Act, 1951. Accordingly, appropriate action may be taken in the matter," Meena said in his report sent to Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain.On Wednesday, the CEO had informed the High Court that strong action would be taken against Pillai in the case.A petition seeking a directive to the Election Commission to take action against Pillai was filed by CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty.The court disposed of the petition in the light of the submissions made by the Election Commission. PTI COR TGB NVG SS SRY