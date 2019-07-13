Ker custodial death: Judicial commission orders fresh post-mortem

Idukki(Ker), Jul 13 (PTI) A judicial commission probing the alleged custodial torture and death of a remand prisoner at a police station here Saturday ordered a fresh post-mortem in the case, saying there are several lapses in the first autopsy report.The prisoner, Rajkumar (49), was taken into custody in connection with a financial fraud case on June 12 by Nedumkandam police and was allegedly tortured for four days, following which he died.The commission, headed by Justice K Narayana Kurup, visited the Nedumkandam police station, where Rajkumar was allegedly brutally tortured, and the taluk hospital, where he was taken after his condition worsened.Justice Kurup told reporters that the first autopsy report had lapses and cannot be considered.Internal organs of the deceased were not sent for expert examination. There was a delay in recording Rajkumar's arrest, which was a serious lapse, the commission said.What happened during those days... all circumstances will be examined, Justice Kurup said.Rajkumar's mother, Kasthuri, welcomed the commission's decision and said all the accused in the case should be brought to book.So far, four police personnel have been arrested in the case which led to an uproar in the state assembly, with the opposition Congress-led UDF attacking the government. The case was also raised in the Rajya Sabha by former Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam. PTI UD SS DIVDIV