Ker IT, Startup Mission tie up with IAMAI to set up incubation

centre Kozhikode, Feb 5 (PTI) Kerala IT and Kerala Startup Mission have joined hands with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to set up the Mobile 10X Incubation Centre in Cyberpark, near here. Google India Managing Director and Vice-President(South East Asia), Rajan Anandan will inaugurate the Incubation Centre on February 7 in an area of 12,500 sq ft at the Cyberpark Centre building, a release from the Cyberpark said today. An MoU will also be signed in this regard on the day by CEO of Kerala IT Parks, Hrishikesh Nair and CEO of IAMAI Startup Foundation (Mobile 10X), Jitender Singh Minhas at the venue. Mobile 10X is an Indian Internet industry backed program spearheaded by IAMAI to support app developers and app entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their apps, the release said. "India today has over 350 million Internet users, 250 million mobile Internet users of which 160 million are connected to smartphone users. Researches indicates that number of internet users would increase to 700 million by 2020.. Once the App Development Center is fully operational, Cyberpark will become a hub for mobile app development in Kerala," Hrishikesh Nair said in the release. "This initiative by the State government will enable creation of an IT eco-system in the Cyberpark in Kozhikode, attracting larger number of domestic and multi-national companies and lead to direct employment opportunities," he added. Apart from the one coming up in Cyberpark, Mobile 10X has set up start-up hubs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon, it said. IAMAI, established in 2004, is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in the country. Having a membership of over 300 Indian and MNC companies, and offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India, it added. Meanwhile, the four-day conclave of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) got off to an impressive note at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) campus today. As many as 110 teams presented their ideas relating to diverse sectors, including retail, real estate,tourism, robotics, energy, transport and bio-technology. PTI KV ROH