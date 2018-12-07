Kerala Assembly adjourned as Oppn protests over Sabarimala issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) The Congress-led opposition UDF disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly Friday, demanding discussion on the Sabarimala temple issue, leading to an early adjournment of the House.UDF MLAs entered the House carrying black banners and sought withdrawal of police restrictions at Sabarimala. Today's session, which began at 9 AM lasted only 18minutes after Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan decided to adjourn proceedings due to Opposition protest. The Speaker told protesters that the matter was already taken up by the House earlier and the Chief Minister had given a reply.Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had Thursdayinformed the House that three of his party MLAs were on asit-in protest inside the Assembly complex over the Sabarimala issue and his party was ready for a compromise talk inside the Speaker's chamber. "We had yesterday informed the House that we were readyfor a compromise talk with the government inside the Speaker's chamber. However, it seems like the government is not keen onsolving the issue," Chennithala told reporters Friday. Three UDF MLAs - V S Sivakumar of Congress, ParakkalAbdullah of IUML and N Jayaraj of Kerala Congress (M) - are on an indefinite satyagraha outside the Assembly hall sinceDecember 3 demanding withdrawal of prohibitory orders in and around Sabarimala. However, the Kerala High Court had Thursday said police restrictions and prohibitory orders were not affectingdevotees. PTI RRT UD ROH DVDV