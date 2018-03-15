Kerala Blog Express to be flagged off on March 18 ��

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI) The fifth edition of Kerala Blog Express, the annual blogger outreach campaign of state Tourism Department, will be flagged off from here on March 18. The campaign will see the participation of 30 bloggers from 28 countries across the globe this year, a Tourism Department release said here today. Bloggers from countries such as France,the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, Bulgaria, Romania, Venezuela and Peru will be among the participants, the release said. The chosen bloggers will take part in a two-week-long journey across the state, which will be flagged off from Mascot Hotel by Minister for Tourism, Cooperation and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran. After being flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram, the bloggers will travel across the hills, beaches, backwaters, villages and various city life experiences in Kerala, and end the trip in Kochi on April 1. The travellers would upload photos, videos and articles about the beauty and charm of Kerala and share them with followers all over the world. Tourism Secretary Rani George said, "the Kerala Blog Express accords added emphasis to social media marketing and it would help reap the benefits as the unique initiative would reach out to travellers from across the globe." PTI JRK SS