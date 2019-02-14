scorecardresearch
Kerala CM condemns Pulwama terror attack

Thiruvanan, Feb 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday in which 39 CRPF personnel have lost their lives. In a statement, Vijayan said, "We join in mourning with the families of those soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Union government must take necessary steps to ensure peace in Kashmir," he said. PTI UD INDIND

