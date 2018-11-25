scorecardresearch
Kerala CM condoles Ambareesh's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Sunday the demise of Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. Ambareesh, a former Karnataka minister, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 66. "Saddened to hear of the passing of former Union Minister & veteran actor Ambareesh. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans," the chief minister said in a tweet. Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films, including a couple of Tamil flicks, and had also served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the body will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects. PTI RRT LGK DPB

