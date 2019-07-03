Kerala CPI(M) leader's son gets anticipatory bail in rape case

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) A sessions court here granted anticipatory bail on Wednesday to Binoy Kodiyeri, son of a senior Kerala CPI(M) leader, in connection with a rape case.The anticipatory bail application filed by Binoy (37), son of Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge M H Shaikh.A detailed order is awaited.A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Binoy had sexually abused her after promising to marry her and that she had an eight-year-old son from him.Binoy had denied the allegations.Based on the woman's complaint, the Oshiwara police had booked Binoy under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 376 (punishment for rape). PTI AVI NSK RC