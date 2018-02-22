Kerala eyes doubling intl trourist arrivals in 5 years

Visakhapatnam, Feb 22 (PTI) The Kerala government is targeting to double international tourists footfalls in the next five years, a senior government official has said.

It is also expecting domestic tourism to increase by 50 per cent during the same time frame, he added.

"To ensure the accomplishment of an ambitious target of a 100 per cent increase in arrival of foreign tourists and 50 per cent in domestic tourists in five years, a tourism regulatory authority has been formed," Kerala Tourism Deputy Director K Rajkumar said here.

This, he said, will help guarantee better intervention the Tourism Department through scrutiny and licensing system.

Regardingnew products, he said, the state has introduced Fort Kochi and a pilgrimage to the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which has changed the landscape of contemporary Indian art today and has helped make Kochi an art hub.