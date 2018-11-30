Kerala govt guidelines on media interaction kick up row

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI) A controversy haserupted over the Kerala government issuing guidelines onmedia's interaction with the chief minister, cabinet ministers and celebrities within the Secretariat and other public places. According to a circular issued by Additional ChiefSecretary Subrata Biswas, the chief minister and ministerswould inform the Public Relations Department (PRD) in advance, if they are planning to interact with media at public venues."The media can interact with them only after obtainingprior permission from the PRD," says the circular, a copy of which was made available to the media Friday.It also said media creates "unnecessary crowd" atairports, railway stations, guest houses and other publicplaces to get response from prominent persons on variousissues.Attacking the Left government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the guidelines would amount to restrictions on the fourth estate.BJP state unit chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said imposing restrictions on the media was a dangerous trend.The state home ministry's circular also noted that designated media interaction corners must be arranged by thePRD, while barring various departments from directly interacting with the media.Meanwhile, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan told reporters here no restrictions had been imposed on the media."The guidelines issued are due to the safety concernsand dissemination of public information in a proper manner,"he said.The circular also stated that only accredited journalists or those with media pass would be allowed to enter the Secretariat for visiting various sections of PRD, while others can enter during visiting hours. PTI RRT UD BN SRY