Kerala govt oppressing Sabarimala devotees, says RSS chief at VHP meet

Allahabad, Jan 31 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday accused the Kerala government of oppressing devotees of Lord Ayyappa by exceeding the judicial mandate on the Sabarimala temple.This has led the Hindu society deeply disturbed and agitated, he said at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's 'dharm sansad' (religious council) here. "We support this agitation of the Hindu society as the petitioners to the judiciary were not Lord Ayyappa's devotees," he said at the meeting, presided by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Sarswati. "There are many moves afoot to divide the Hindu society. Accordingly, it's the need of the hour to reunite the segmented Hindus through a religious renaissance," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said. The meet, which began Thursday, was also addressed by Yoga guru Ramdev, who called for legislation for a common civil code.