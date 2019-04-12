Kerala HC acquits Biju Radhakrishnan in wife's murder case

Kochi, Apr 12 (PTI) Stating that it did not find any evidence to convict him, the Kerala High Court Friday acquitted solar scam accused Biju Radhakrishnan, who was sentenced to life by a lower court for murdering his wife in 2006.Setting aside the district sessions court verdict, a division bench comprising Justices A M Shaffique and A M Babu said, "We are of the view that the accused is entitled to benefit of doubt and he is entitled to acquittal for the offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."Radhakrishnan was convicted by Kollam District Sessions Court in 2014.The court had also sentenced his mother to three years imprisonment under section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC.The high court also acquitted her, saying it did not find any evidence against her as well.According to the prosecution, Radhakrishnan's wife, Reshmi, fell unconscious after he made her drink liquor. Later, he strangulated her to death.Reshmi body was found at her residence in Kottarakkara on February 4, 2006. PTI CORR TGB BN DIVDIV