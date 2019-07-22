Kerala HC issues notice to govt, CBI over 'custodial death'

Kochi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Kerala High Court Monday issued a notice to the state government and the CBI over the alleged custodial torture and death of a 49-year-old man at Nedumkandam in Idukki district.Justice Raja Vijayaragavan issued the notice on a petition filed by victim Rajkumar's wife and children.In the plea, Rajkumar's kin sought a directive to the state government to provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to each of the victim's legal heirs.When the matter came up for hearing, the government admitted to Rajkumar being subjected to brutal torture in custody.The government said it is taking the incident "very seriously".The court directed the police to provide a copy of the FIR and post-mortem report to the petitioner.Rajkumar, 49, was taken into custody on charges of financial fraud on June 12 and produced before the court on June 15.He had died on June 21 in Peermadu sub-jail, allegedly due to custodial torture.According to the post-mortem report, he had suffered serious injuries and critical wounds on both legs.The petitioner also sought criminal proceedings against the then district police chief, the Kattappana deputy superintendent of police, the Nedumkandam circle inspector and the Peermade sub-jail authorities for "instigating and causing the custodial torture". PTI CORR TGB NVG DPB