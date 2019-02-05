Kerala PWD minister summoned by court to appear on March 29

Alappuzha, Feb 5 (PTI) A court here Tuesday summoned Kerala PWD minister G Sudhakaran to appear before it on March 29 on a complaint filed by his former personal staff member alleging that he had insulted her.The first class magistrate court at Ambalapuzha issued an order in this regard on a complaint filed by Usha Sali, a former personal staff of Sudhakaran.The court admitted the petition and issued the direction summoning the minister.According to the complainant, Sudhakaran had allegedly insulted her and her family while speaking at a public function in Ambalapuzha on February 28, 2016. Sudhakaran was an MLA then.The complaint was filed under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman). PTI COR UD BN IJT