Kerala tourist, pilot dead in Himachal paragliding crash

/R Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) A Kerala tourist and a pilot died in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, police said. The tourist, Altho Bachu, died on the spot, whereas paragliding pilot Naresh Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. The incident occurred near Dobhi village in Naggar area, 19 km from the district headquarters. A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering life by rash or negligently act) of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said. Patlikuhal police station incharge Daya Ram Thakur is investigating the matter, she added. Thakur said it would be investigated whether the accident happened due to negligence. PTI DJIHMB