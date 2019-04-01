Kerala woman starved to death: NCW directs police chief to probe case

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 (PTI) The National Commission for Women Monday directed the Kerala Police chief to launch a probe into the death of a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly starved to death by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry. In a letter to SPC Loknath Behara, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said she was "seriously disturbed" by the reported inhuman treatment meted to the woman, who died on March 21. "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter be investigated and appropriate action be taken as per relevant provision of law," the letter, released to the media here, stated. The woman, Thushara hailing from Karunagappally in Kollam district, had weighed only 20 kg and was reduced to a bag of bones at the time of her demise due to lack of proper food. Police, quoting the postmortem report and statement of neighbours, said the woman had not been given proper food for days. Thushara's husband Chandulal and his mother Geetha Lal were arrested and remanded on Friday, police said. PTI UD APR SNESNE