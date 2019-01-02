Kerala women's wall has a wider significance: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The CPI(M) Wednesday hailed the Kerala women's wall movement and claimed that it has wider significance at a time when the communal right wing forces led by the RSS is seeking to impose retrograde 'manuvadi' ideologies throughout the country."At a time when the communal right wing forces led by the RSS is seeking to impose retrograde 'manuvadi ideologies throughout the country, this women's wall has a wider significance and will encourage a wider resistance to all such efforts," the party said in a statement.Congratulating the women of Kerala, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the women's wall gave a strong message of unity to uphold the values of the Kerala renaissance for women's rights."The women's wall with over 55 lakh women participants cutting across caste and community divide and from all walks of life, gave a strong message of unity to uphold the values of the Kerala renaissance for women's rights and social reform," Yechury tweeted.The Communist Party of India (CPI) in a statement also hailed the Left Democratic Front in Kerala for mobilizing lakhs of women for gender equality. The party condemned the "cowardly attacks" and violence unleashed allegedly by BJP and RSS workers to prevent formation of the human chain in Kasaragod and few other places.On January 1, several lakh women formed a human chain, under the aegis of 176 social and mass organisations in Kerala. PTI DMB ASG SOMSOM