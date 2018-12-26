Kerala youth arrested by NIA in two-year-old ISIS case

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man who was absconding in connection with a case of ISIS-inspired youths from Kerala joining the West Asia-based terror group, officials said.Habeeb Rahman, from Wayanad in Kerala, was arrested in the two-year old ISIS Kasaragod Module case, the agency said in a statement."?The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since Ramadan, 2015, with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of ISIS Daish," it said.The agency said that as part of the conspiracy, 14 accused from Kasaragod district had left India or their work places in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early July, 2016, before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they joined the ISIS (Daish).It said that accused Nashidul Hamzafar and Habeeb Rehman remained in touch, over encrypted social media platforms, with other absconding accused persons in this case like Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfak Majeed.Rahman will be produced before the Special Court for NIA Cases at Ernakulam Thursday, it said. PTI ABS SKL ABS TIRTIR