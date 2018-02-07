Keralas first ever global IT summit in Kochi next month

Kozhikode, Feb 7 (PTI) Nearly 2,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, key influencers and other stakeholders from across the globe will attend Keralas first ever global IT summit to be held in Kochi by the third week of next month, a top government official said today. The summit, #Future, will set in motion the process to locate high quality and experienced people from the knowledge sector who can contribute to the future of the state,M Sivasankar, IT Secretary to the Government of Kerala, said at a ramp up of the event held here last night. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Nandan Nilekani - Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, Vijay Shekhar Sharma - Founder of Paytm and Ms Gita Gopinath, Professor, Harvard University, would be among key speakers at the event, slated to be held on March 22 and 23, a release from Kerala Startup Mission, organisers of the four-day conclave said here today. "The largest number of startups in robotics sector is in Kerala. There is a group of people who identify the opportunities. So the event is about to present the change that is happening here now and how we are equipped to take advantage of it. Its a forum to debate our strength and do preparations to address the change", Sivasankar said. He said the event sets the stage for the gathering of senior level professionals from Kerala working in IT sector. Apart from discussing the imminent big-ticket changes,it would deliberate on how Kerala can take advantage of the changes in each sector to attain the leadership role, he added. Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), who also spoke, said the agency would ensure that the ideas generated by the meet would be promptly followed up.PTI KV APR APR