Kerosene pilferage: Two former TSOs booked by ACB in J-K

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Two former tehsil supply officers (TSOs) of Jammu and Kashmir government have been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for huge pilferage and misappropriation of kerosene oil in Rajouri district, officials said Monday.The ACB registered a formal case against Mohammad Ashraf and Pranav Gandotra, then tehsil supply officers (TSOs), and others, they said.The case was registered on the basis of a joint surprise check conducted by the ACB regarding allegation of huge pilferage of kerosene oil that had taken place in Traith area of Kalakote belt of district Rajouri, they said.The verification conducted by the ACB revealed that 2,63,680 litres of kerosene oil had been shown allotted to the dealers of Triath and adjoining areas but the dealers had received only 77,000 litres of kerosene oil for its distribution to the ration card holders of the area, they said.The remaining kerosene oil allotted to dealers of Triath and adjoining areas was misappropriated by the accused in "misuse and abuse" of their official position for pecuniary gains, thereby depriving the genuine beneficiaries of their quota of kerosene oil and also caused loss amounting to Rs 23,95,401 to the state exchequer, they said.On the prima facie establishment of allegations, the instant case under relevant section of law has been registered and investigation taken up, the officials said. PTI AB CK