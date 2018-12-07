'Kesari', 'Sacred Games 2' shoot might get affected due to vanity van association strike

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Opposing Maharashtra Government's tax regulation, Bollywood Celebrity Vanity Van association will go on an indefinite strike from December 10, a move likely to affect shooting of Akshay Kumar's "Kesari" and Netflix's "Sacred Games 2". The "Non-cooperation movement" against the State government by the All Camper Van Owner's Associationwhich has 250 vans under itwill leave around 500 workers with no jobs and hit over 5000 workers who earn on daily wages.Ketan Rawal, President, All Camper Van Owners Association, said their client roaster includes A list stars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Arjun Rampal, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Disha Patani. "Ajay is shooting for his home production "Tanaji", Kangana's shoot is on, Saif is doing "Sacred Games 2", John's "Batla House" Mumbai schedule will begin now. Arjun is doing a web series, Sonakshi and Taapsee are both shooting for a film with Akshay. "So everyone is busy with shoots right now. If the vans aren't available, the shooting will be hampered. Honestly, we are feeling bad. I've been in the industry for 25 years and believe the show must go on but we are being harassed a lot," Rawal told PTI. The association is opposing Maharashtra government's rule which charges tax for each vanity van at Rs 5,000 square meter, amounting to RS 1,25,000 per annum. Rawal said requirement of the vans will be high for films, specially in places where there is no make up room, such as for "Sacred Games". "'Sacred Games' is being shot in Dharavi. They are shooting at real locations, on the streets. There's no make up room facility there so how will they be able to shoot? Naturally they would require the vans. "Karan Johar's 'Kesari' shoot is on too. They are saying if the vans don't come for five days they'll incur losses of RS 5 crores," he added. The association said they have communicated their decision to the actors and are awaiting a response from the government."Our intention is not to halt Bollywood shooting, we are feeling bad but we are now helpless. It's our request, with folded hands, to understand and cooperate with us," he added. PTI JUR SHDSHD