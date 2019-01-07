Keshav Maurya rejects Akhilesh's charge on CBI

Mathura, Jan 6(PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Sunday rejected former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the Centre was misusing the CBI.His reaction came as Yadav attacked the BJP a day after it emerged that the CBI may quiz him in a case of illegal mining. "I am happy that at least the BJP has shown its colours. Earlier, the Congress gave us the chance to meet the CBI, and this time it is the BJP, which has given us this opportunity," Yadav said in Lucknow."There is lot of difference between the cultures of the BJP and the Congress," Maurya told reporters. He said both state and the Union governments were working with full impartiality and transparency. "If any political party thinks that there should be no probe prior to elections, it is not possible," Maurya said. PTI COR TIRTIR