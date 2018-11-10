Kevin Hart, 'Black-ish' producer working on a comedy

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (PTI) Comedian Kevin Hart is executive producing series "Don't Call It a Comeback" that is currently in development at ABC. The single-camera family comedy hails from writer and executive producer Courtney Lilly, reported Variety.It revolves around a 40-year old divorced dad who had one hit with a PM Dawn-type hip-hop group back in the 90s and how he uses his attempt at a comeback to get his swagger back in parenting, relationships and life and prove that no matter where you are, your best days are ahead of you."Courtney's idea is funny, relatable and most importantly has so much heartall the elements that belong in a HartBeat production. I'm so excited to work with him and everybody at ABC," Hart said. Hart will executive produce the series through HartBeat Productions alongside John Cheng. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce. Tiffany Brown and Cheng will oversee for HartBeat Productions. ABC Studios will produce. PTI SHDSHD