Kevin Hart to host New Year's Eve party post Oscars controversy

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (PTI) Comedian Kevin Hart, who stepped down as the Oscars host earlier this month, will be ringing in New Year at another gig.Hart will be hosting the New Year's Eve weekend event at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas where he will be joined by rappers Lil Wayne, Future and Big Sean among others. The 39-year-old comedian announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday."Oh my God! New Year's Eve weekend in Vegas at Drai's is about to be unreal. Unreal? I'm talking about one of the biggest and best lineups in the world. "You got my man Fab, you got Lil Wayne, you got Big Sean, you got Future. You got the countdown hosted by yours truly, Kevin Hart," he said in the video he posted.The comic captioned the video: "NYE weekend I'm teaming up with my @Draislv family to host the biggest weekend ever... with a crazy line-up featuring @myfabolouslife@bigsean @liltunechi @future".On December 5, Hart was named the host of the 91st Academy Awards but stepped down following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets that resurfaced. The Oscars are still looking for a host after Hart's departure. PTI CORR RDS BKBK